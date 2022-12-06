Comparing iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCAD and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $33.64 million 1.30 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -2.97 Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 378.55 -$43.51 million ($2.42) -1.38

Analyst Ratings

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iCAD and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

iCAD currently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 341.86%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.45%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than iCAD.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01% Lyra Therapeutics -778.87% -77.62% -56.73%

Risk and Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iCAD beats Lyra Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

