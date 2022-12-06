Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Truist Financial

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHCT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

CHCT opened at $35.16 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 206.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading

