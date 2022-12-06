Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $770.86 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $770.86 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,201.48 or 0.07077176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

