Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Cap of $50.13 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001359 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $50.13 million and $11.37 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.01717594 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013549 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038055 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.03 or 0.01764674 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

