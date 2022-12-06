Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,439 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.39% of Cogent Communications worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $111,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,070 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.915 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

