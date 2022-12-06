Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Clovis Oncology Trading Down 15.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
