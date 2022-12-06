Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 782.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 435,372 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.