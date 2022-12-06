Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.18

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 75023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLOV. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.01.
Clover Health Investments Stock Down 6.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
