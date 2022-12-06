Clearline Capital LP Trims Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,384 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

