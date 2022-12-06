Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.28% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 62.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,039,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 904,175 shares of company stock worth $21,049,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

