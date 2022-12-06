Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 428,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RADA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

RADA stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $490.80 million, a PE ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

