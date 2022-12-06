Clearline Capital LP Sells 462,707 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462,707 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Origin Materials worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,789.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,293 shares of company stock valued at $862,318 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Origin Materials

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.