Clearline Capital LP Sells 32,344 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,344 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.44% of Danimer Scientific worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 26.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNMR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 295.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

