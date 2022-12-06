Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 1.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

WTW stock opened at $246.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

