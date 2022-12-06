Clearline Capital LP Buys 181,715 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares during the quarter. New Relic makes up approximately 2.4% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.56% of New Relic worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New Relic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE NEWR opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $112.82.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other New Relic news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 625,940 shares of company stock valued at $37,414,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.