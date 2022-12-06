Clearline Capital LP Acquires New Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,525,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,752,000. Bausch Health Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch Health Companies Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

