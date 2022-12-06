Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS) Insider Travis Dillon Buys 81,824 Shares

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS – Get Rating) insider Travis Dillon bought 81,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$51,712.77 ($34,706.56).

Clean Seas Seafood Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Clean Seas Seafood Company Profile

Clean Seas Seafood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aquaculture industry in Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the propagation, harvesting, growing, and selling of Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Yellowtail Kingfish; and production and sale of fingerlings. It serves seafood distributors, wholesalers, and retailers.

