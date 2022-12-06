Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 365,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,152,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 90,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

