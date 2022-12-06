Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,861,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,280,458 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.42% of Cisco Systems worth $7,797,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after buying an additional 4,447,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

