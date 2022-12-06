Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Up 0.9%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.41). 3,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.40).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Christie Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.21.

Christie Group Cuts Dividend

Christie Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Christie Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

