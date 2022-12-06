Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Up 0.9%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.41). 3,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.40).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Monday, September 26th.
Christie Group Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £30.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.21.
Christie Group Cuts Dividend
Christie Group Company Profile
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
Further Reading
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.