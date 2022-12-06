Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives $475.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $486.25.

CHYHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

