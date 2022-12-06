China Renaissance Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Hold

China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. China Renaissance currently has $11.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPEV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.03.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in XPeng by 27.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in XPeng by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

