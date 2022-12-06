China Renaissance Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Hold

China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. China Renaissance currently has $11.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.50.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPEV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.03.
Shares of XPeng stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
