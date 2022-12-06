Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,247 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

