Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PM opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

