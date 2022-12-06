Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after buying an additional 631,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after buying an additional 281,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

Insider Transactions at Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

