Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

VZ opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

