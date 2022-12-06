Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 95,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average is $129.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

