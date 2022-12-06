Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

