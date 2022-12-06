Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 4.4% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 32.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 69,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 63,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $923,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,083,747 shares of company stock worth $37,341,014. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.