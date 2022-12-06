Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 503 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.9 %

LIN stock opened at $334.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.56.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

