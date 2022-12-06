Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $110.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

