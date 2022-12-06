Chia (XCH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.01 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Chia has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $31.29 or 0.00184040 BTC on major exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $183.05 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $955.52 or 0.05621247 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00499329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.96 or 0.30108391 BTC.

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,850,232 coins and its circulating supply is 5,849,988 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.