Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $387.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $693.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

