Chain Price Tops $0.0387 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chain has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $831.36 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

