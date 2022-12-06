CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Position Increased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) by 110,321.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324,961 shares during the period. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII makes up 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 4.59% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFFE remained flat at $10.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

