CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.78% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 7.2% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 746,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 24,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,654. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

