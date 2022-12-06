Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPSC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

