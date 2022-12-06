Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 116,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,968,394 shares.The stock last traded at $19.20 and had previously closed at $19.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,567,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

