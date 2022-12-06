Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $434,581.06

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.60 million and approximately $434,581.06 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,737,166 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

