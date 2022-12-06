CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $78.21 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,056.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010811 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00049709 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00241122 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09656375 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $11,892,661.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

