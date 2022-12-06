CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $486,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,101,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.