Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.04

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Caspian Sunrise Price Performance
Shares of LON CASP opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.15 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Caspian Sunrise has a 1-year low of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.90 ($0.07). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.45.
Caspian Sunrise Company Profile
See Also
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.