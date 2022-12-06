Casper Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Casper has a total market cap of $317.86 million and $5.02 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,336,289,367 coins and its circulating supply is 10,564,952,563 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,334,586,725 with 10,563,365,771 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03053155 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,325,252.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

