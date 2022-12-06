Cartenna Capital LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,000. Hexcel accounts for 3.4% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 372,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,249,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

