Cartenna Capital LP Invests $3.35 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. American Eagle Outfitters makes up about 0.9% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $19,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $22,096,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 984,825 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE AEO traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 29,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

