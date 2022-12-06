Cartenna Capital LP Invests $22.67 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,669,000. Emerson Electric makes up 5.9% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.85. 27,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,169. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

