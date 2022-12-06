CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Biglari Sardar

Biglari Sardar grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 20.5% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Biglari Sardar’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 24.6% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 707,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 62,949 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $152.28.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

