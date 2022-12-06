Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$193.67.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$130.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$109.69 and a 52 week high of C$194.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

