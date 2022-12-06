CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.53

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $13.22. CareDx shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 21,066 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.
CareDx Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of CareDx
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
