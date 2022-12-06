CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.53

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $13.22. CareDx shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 21,066 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

