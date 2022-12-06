Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 562 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,380,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 969,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

EWY traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,004. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

