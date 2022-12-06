Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 189 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 173,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 2.8 %

Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $916.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,563 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.